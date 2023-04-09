Previous
New Life by gaf005
New Life

Spring is here and this Red Maple (Acer) is bursting with life.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
