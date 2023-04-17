Previous
Looks can be deceptive by gaf005
Looks can be deceptive

My wife got talking to the owner while I took photos, to discover that this old-looking house was intriguingly only built between the wars, using old materials to give it the ancient feel.
George

I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
