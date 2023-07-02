Previous
Prickly by gaf005
Prickly

This Old Man Cactus is wonderfully woolly.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Nice close up
July 2nd, 2023  
Carole G ace
And prickly by the look of those thorns
July 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Those look sharp!
July 3rd, 2023  
