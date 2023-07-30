Sign up
Photo 1970
Blue Tansy
Otherwise known as Fiddleneck, a great source of pollen, attracting many bees.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ200
Taken
21st July 2023 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
Lovely shot
July 30th, 2023
