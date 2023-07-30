Previous
Blue Tansy by gaf005
Photo 1970

Blue Tansy

Otherwise known as Fiddleneck, a great source of pollen, attracting many bees.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Lovely shot
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise