Photo 1971
Coming in to land
It was an added treat when we were sat drinking coffee on Beachy Head and this helicopter not only appeared but touched down in a nearby field.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
