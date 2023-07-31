Previous
Coming in to land by gaf005
Coming in to land

It was an added treat when we were sat drinking coffee on Beachy Head and this helicopter not only appeared but touched down in a nearby field.
31st July 2023

George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
