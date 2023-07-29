Sign up
Photo 1969
There seem to be a good amount of insects around this year, more than I have noticed for quite a time, this common drone fly being just one of them.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st July 2023 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
