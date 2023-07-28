Previous
Peace and hope. by gaf005
Peace and hope.

This plaque stands on Beachy Head, a notorious suicide spot. It was placed there by an order of nuns founded by Mother Basilea (MB). There are similar plaques at around 2,000 beauty spots throughout the world.
George

@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Such a beautiful view. A very thoughtful plaque.
July 28th, 2023  
Erika ace
What a meaningful plaque and a beautiful view.
July 28th, 2023  
