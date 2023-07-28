Sign up
Photo 1968
Peace and hope.
This plaque stands on Beachy Head, a notorious suicide spot. It was placed there by an order of nuns founded by Mother Basilea (MB). There are similar plaques at around 2,000 beauty spots throughout the world.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
2
0
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
1968
photos
90
followers
68
following
539% complete
Corinne C
ace
Such a beautiful view. A very thoughtful plaque.
July 28th, 2023
Erika
ace
What a meaningful plaque and a beautiful view.
July 28th, 2023
