Photo 2019
Gone to seed.
The Hollyhocks have finished flowering and before being consigned to the rubbish heap the seeds are being collected and dispersed.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager
Cool
September 17th, 2023
Corinne C
Great close up
September 17th, 2023
