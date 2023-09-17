Previous
Gone to seed. by gaf005
Photo 2019

Gone to seed.

The Hollyhocks have finished flowering and before being consigned to the rubbish heap the seeds are being collected and dispersed.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Larry Steager ace
Cool
September 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great close up
September 17th, 2023  
