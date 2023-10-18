Previous
Spotted by gaf005
Photo 2050

Spotted

This squirrel was contentedly nibbling a nut but then noticed me and within a fraction of a second was up and away with the nut discarded.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
561% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A superb portrait! and he/she is looking right at you!
October 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A wonderful image
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise