Photo 2050
Spotted
This squirrel was contentedly nibbling a nut but then noticed me and within a fraction of a second was up and away with the nut discarded.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
George
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C
A superb portrait! and he/she is looking right at you!
October 18th, 2023
Dawn
A wonderful image
October 19th, 2023
