Strange and wonderful. by gaf005
Strange and wonderful.

This Chilean Bellflower is considered to be one of the most beautiful flowering vines in the world and is the national flower of Chile.
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
Great image. It's certainly an elegant flower
October 22nd, 2023  
