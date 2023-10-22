Sign up
Photo 2054
Strange and wonderful.
This Chilean Bellflower is considered to be one of the most beautiful flowering vines in the world and is the national flower of Chile.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
21st October 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Great image. It's certainly an elegant flower
October 22nd, 2023
