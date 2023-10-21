Previous
Lady Lucy's Walk by gaf005
Photo 2053

Lady Lucy's Walk

This avenue of lime trees at Wentworth castle glistens in the sunlight having been drenched by the recent heavy rains.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Corinne C ace
A fabulous path! Great image!
October 21st, 2023  
