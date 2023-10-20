Previous
Masterwort by gaf005
Photo 2052

Masterwort

This pretty flower with its cluster of small white flowers looks like pins on a pincushion.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful colours.
October 20th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
October 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous flower.
October 20th, 2023  
Cathy
Great detail in this beauty!
October 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
October 20th, 2023  
