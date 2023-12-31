Previous
Lost. by gaf005
Photo 2124

Lost.

'Why is grandad taking photos of those glasses on a post?' Good question!
Well, someone had found them in the woods and put them on a post and I thought it might make an interesting photo.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

George

ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
581% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Raymond Brettschneider ace
It sure is an interesting photo, begging to tell a story
December 31st, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
December 31st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous capture, hopefully the owner will find them
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise