Previous
Photo 2124
Lost.
'Why is grandad taking photos of those glasses on a post?' Good question!
Well, someone had found them in the woods and put them on a post and I thought it might make an interesting photo.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
George
ace
@gaf005
I am a retired Vicar and live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England in a beautiful part of the world.
2124
photos
95
followers
71
following
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
It sure is an interesting photo, begging to tell a story
December 31st, 2023
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
December 31st, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous capture, hopefully the owner will find them
December 31st, 2023
