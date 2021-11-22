Sign up
119 / 365
Feathered Friends
Was sitting having a coffee at a cafe when a couple of friends dropped by.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Chris
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
127
photos
13
followers
16
following
Views
4
365
iPhone 11
9th November 2021 3:06pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
coffee
,
trees
,
cafe
,
magpies
