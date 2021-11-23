Previous
Grounded by galactica
Grounded

The airport is far from busy these days. Just one intercity commuter and lightie taxiing. The most activity was the wind in the trees. I swear airfields and footy fields are always windy.
23rd November 2021

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social histories....
