Lake Burrinjuck by galactica
183 / 365

Lake Burrinjuck

Lake Burrinjuck near Yass was formed when the Murrumbidgee River was dammed. The lake is also fed by waters from the Yass and Goodradigbee Rivers. This is one of the arms of the lake.
27th January 2022 27th Jan 22

Chris

