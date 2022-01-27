Sign up
183 / 365
Lake Burrinjuck
Lake Burrinjuck near Yass was formed when the Murrumbidgee River was dammed. The lake is also fed by waters from the Yass and Goodradigbee Rivers. This is one of the arms of the lake.
27th January 2022
27th Jan 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
yass
lake burrinjuck
goodradigbee river
murrumbidgee river
yass river
