185 / 365
Murrumbidgee running high
The Murrumbidgee was still high at Uriarra Crossing after recent rains as seen here with the water running very fast.
28th January 2022
28th Jan 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th January 2022 11:49am
Privacy
Tags
flood
,
rain
,
rapids
,
murrumbidgee river
,
uriarra crossing
