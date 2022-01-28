Previous
Murrumbidgee running high by galactica
Murrumbidgee running high

The Murrumbidgee was still high at Uriarra Crossing after recent rains as seen here with the water running very fast.
28th January 2022 28th Jan 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
