187 / 365
The Grotto
This grotto is adjacent to Lovat Chapel Yass which I posted a pic of a few days ago...see
https://365project.org/galactica/365/2022-01-26
I'm guessing it's a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Grotto but can't say definitively.
29th January 2022
29th Jan 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Tags
statue
,
grotto
,
yass
,
our lady of lourdes
,
lovat chapel
Diana
ace
What a lovely sight beautifully captured. You could be right about the statue as it looks very similar.
February 5th, 2022
