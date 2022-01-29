Previous
The Grotto by galactica
The Grotto

This grotto is adjacent to Lovat Chapel Yass which I posted a pic of a few days ago...see https://365project.org/galactica/365/2022-01-26
I'm guessing it's a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Grotto but can't say definitively.
29th January 2022 29th Jan 22

Chris

I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Diana ace
What a lovely sight beautifully captured. You could be right about the statue as it looks very similar.
February 5th, 2022  
