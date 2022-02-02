Sign up
191 / 365
Summer of Fires
Just over two years ago this was the sight that greeted Canberrans as fires raged over the hills.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
1
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
219
photos
14
followers
17
following
54% complete
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful view, unfortunately ours have started too.
February 23rd, 2022
