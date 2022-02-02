Previous
Summer of Fires by galactica
191 / 365

Summer of Fires

Just over two years ago this was the sight that greeted Canberrans as fires raged over the hills.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful view, unfortunately ours have started too.
February 23rd, 2022  
