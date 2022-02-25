Previous
On the Horizon by galactica
204 / 365

On the Horizon

Another day of storms brewing in the late afternoon.

25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

