A Political Perspective by galactica
A fascinating caricature of Australian Prime Ministers dating from Sir Robert Menzies in 1949 to the current PM, Scott Morrison. Not sure who the artist is but the Aarwun Gallery at Gold Creek has them displayed. It's a fun game of pick the PM.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

