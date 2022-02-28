Sign up
211 / 365
The Churning Waters of the Molonglo
Water spills over Scrivener Dam. The dam holds back the water from the Molonglo River to form Lake Burley Griffin. It's mesmerising just watching the water swirling about.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
5
365
NIKON D5600
28th November 2021 1:29pm
water
dam
scrivener dam
spillway
molonglo river
