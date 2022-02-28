Previous
The Churning Waters of the Molonglo by galactica
The Churning Waters of the Molonglo

Water spills over Scrivener Dam. The dam holds back the water from the Molonglo River to form Lake Burley Griffin. It's mesmerising just watching the water swirling about.
28th February 2022

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
