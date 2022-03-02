Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
204 / 365
The Lonely Bench
This seat sits atop Dairy Farmers Hill in the National Arboretum. It was late in the day, we'd had a lot of rain and the sky was still stormy. This seat seemed such a lonely, windswept place to sit.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
226
photos
14
followers
17
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
2nd March 2022 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
rain
,
lonely
,
stormy
,
seat
,
national arboretum
,
dairy farmers hill
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close