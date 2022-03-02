Previous
The Lonely Bench by galactica
204 / 365

The Lonely Bench

This seat sits atop Dairy Farmers Hill in the National Arboretum. It was late in the day, we'd had a lot of rain and the sky was still stormy. This seat seemed such a lonely, windswept place to sit.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Chris

@galactica

