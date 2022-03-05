Sign up
King of the Hill
This fellow stood proud on the rock wall at Dairy Farmers Hill with his back to his vast domain. He certainly wasn't put off having me prancing about with a camera. A staunch ruler of his territory, defiant in the face of interlopers.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Tags
wall
,
magpie
,
dairy farmers hill
