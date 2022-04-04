Previous
Alpine Rainbow by galactica
252 / 365

Alpine Rainbow

A while back we were driving along the Snowy Mountains Highway near Gooandra in the Snowy Mountains when I saw a rainbow. It was late in the afternoon and it just brightened up the sky.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Chris

