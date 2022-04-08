Sign up
242 / 365
Rainy Night at the Garden Centre
Was out tonight to buy some plants. It was a damp and cold outside so no surprise that I was the only person in the centre. Managed to get a plant and a photo. Successful evening really.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
242
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th April 2022 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
plant
,
rain
,
damp
,
garden centre
