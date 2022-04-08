Previous
Rainy Night at the Garden Centre by galactica
242 / 365

Rainy Night at the Garden Centre

Was out tonight to buy some plants. It was a damp and cold outside so no surprise that I was the only person in the centre. Managed to get a plant and a photo. Successful evening really.
8th April 2022

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
