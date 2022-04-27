Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
268 / 365
By the Seashore
Actually not so much the seashore but the lake shore. Lake George is really large but normally you can still see the far shore where the wind farms live. The weather was so bleak when I took this it looks like the coastline when the tide is out.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
300
photos
16
followers
18
following
75% complete
View this month »
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
25th April 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
coastline
,
seashore
,
wind farms
,
lake george
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close