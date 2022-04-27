Previous
By the Seashore by galactica
By the Seashore

Actually not so much the seashore but the lake shore. Lake George is really large but normally you can still see the far shore where the wind farms live. The weather was so bleak when I took this it looks like the coastline when the tide is out.
27th April 2022

Chris

galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 13th, 2022  
