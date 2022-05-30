Previous
The Lonely Walk by galactica
308 / 365

The Lonely Walk

A man walks his dog (you can just see its tail above the long grass some distance to the left of the man) on a windswept hill overlooking Lake Eucumbene near Old Adaminaby in the Snowy Mountains.

30th May 2022

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia.
