A Barren View

This tree sat in the town of Adaminaby that was flooded when the Eucumbene Dam was built. It was/is part of the Snowy Mountains hydroelectricity and irrigation scheme built between 1949 and 1974. The lake is a bit low at the moment and to the left you can see the concrete footings of a building poking out of the water.



By the way much of the town of Adaminaby was relocated a few kilometres down the road but a few building higher up the hills were not flooded and remain to this day. So this area is now called Old Adaminaby. When then there's droughts and the water recedes the old town reappears...foundations, tree stumps that lined roads...its like a ghost town. Very eerie.