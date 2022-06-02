Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
311 / 365
What Remains
Foundations from a building in the town of Adaminaby which was flooded when the Eucumbene Dam was built. It's exposed at the moment as the water is a bit lower than normal on Lake Eucumbene.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
342
photos
17
followers
17
following
85% complete
View this month »
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Latest from all albums
306
30
307
31
308
309
310
311
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th May 2022 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
building
,
flooded
,
adaminaby
,
lake eucumbene
,
eucumbene dam
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close