Previous
Next
What Remains by galactica
311 / 365

What Remains

Foundations from a building in the town of Adaminaby which was flooded when the Eucumbene Dam was built. It's exposed at the moment as the water is a bit lower than normal on Lake Eucumbene.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise