312 / 365

The Road Less Travelled

Went 4 wheel driving with K the other day. This is the Bobeyan Road. It's one of the back ways from Canberra to Adaminaby, a town on the high plains in the Snowy Mountains. Just fun being out in the bush.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

