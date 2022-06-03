Sign up
312 / 365
The Road Less Travelled
Went 4 wheel driving with K the other day. This is the Bobeyan Road. It's one of the back ways from Canberra to Adaminaby, a town on the high plains in the Snowy Mountains. Just fun being out in the bush.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
0
0
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
344
photos
16
followers
17
following
85% complete
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
30
31
308
309
310
311
312
313
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th May 2022 1:10pm
Tags
bush
,
canberra
,
snowy mountains
,
adaminaby
,
4 wheel driving
,
bobeyan road
,
high plains
