The High Plains by galactica
The High Plains

Looking out over the Murrumbidgee River as it weaves its way through the Bolaro region, down in the Snowy Mountains high plains.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
