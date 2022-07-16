Previous
Another Sunset by galactica
343 / 365

Another Sunset

Another glorious sunset. So rare in winter to see this colour but it's due to the particles in the atmosphere from the Tongan volcano eruption.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Chris

@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details

