Previous
Next
The Lake by galactica
344 / 365

The Lake

Gorgeous shimmer on Lake Burley Griffin today. Just a beautiful day to be down on the shore.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise