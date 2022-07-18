Previous
The Fountain by galactica
345 / 365

The Fountain

Windy down by the Lake. The water coming out of the Captain Cook Water Jet is being sprayed across the water instead of going straight up.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
