The Long Shadows by galactica
The Long Shadows

The long shadows of the late afternoon run across the park. In the background centre is the Tudor house of Cockington Green Gardens which has a huge a miniature village behind it. To the far left is The George, a Tudor pub.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

