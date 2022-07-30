Sign up
Photo 369
Morning at Lakeside
Mid morning stillness on Lake Burley Griffin.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
Chris
ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th July 2022 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Tags
morning
,
lake
,
still
,
stillness
,
lake burley griffin
