Previous
Next
Sun-rays and Silhouettes by galactica
Photo 370

Sun-rays and Silhouettes

Sun-rays being down on Black Mountain Tower and its reflection in Lake Burley Griffin.
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise