Blooming Wattle by galactica
Photo 385

Blooming Wattle

Spring is here and so is the blooming wattle trees and allergies. Lovely to see the burst of colour but hate the springtime sniffles.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Chris

ace
@galactica
I am a retired historian, archivist, curator and heraldry officer living in Australia. My love of history is centred around military, maritime, medicine and social...
