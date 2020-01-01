Sign up
Photo 1667
Happy New Year
An old photo of mine, with some added light effects, to welcome the new year!
Wishing a Happy New Year to all on 365 and a thank you, to you all, for the beauty, fun, and information you've shared with me over the past year, by way of your photos and comments.
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
2144
photos
50
followers
49
following
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
11th August 2013 2:44pm
Val Petersen
ace
That is a beautiful composition. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2020
