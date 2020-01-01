Previous
Happy New Year by gardencat
Photo 1667

Happy New Year

An old photo of mine, with some added light effects, to welcome the new year!

Wishing a Happy New Year to all on 365 and a thank you, to you all, for the beauty, fun, and information you've shared with me over the past year, by way of your photos and comments.
Joanne Diochon

Val Petersen ace
That is a beautiful composition. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2020  
