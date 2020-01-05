Sign up
Photo 1671
Fun with Fungus
On the forest floor. Fungus? Lichen? I don't know but I'd love to be informed by anyone out there who does know.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
2149
photos
50
followers
49
following
457% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
2nd January 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elizabeth Hanna
Looks like the "Turkey Tail Fungus" ... have a Google and see what you think. Great picture.
January 5th, 2020
