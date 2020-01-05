Previous
Fun with Fungus by gardencat
Fun with Fungus

On the forest floor. Fungus? Lichen? I don't know but I'd love to be informed by anyone out there who does know.
5th January 2020

Joanne Diochon

gardencat
Elizabeth Hanna
Looks like the "Turkey Tail Fungus" ... have a Google and see what you think. Great picture.
January 5th, 2020  
