Previous
Next
Photo 1684
Wintery Sunshine
The sun is up today but, peering down as it is from behind layers of mist and cloud, its light has a kind of watery quality, as if it gives light but not warmth.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
365
DMC-ZS60
23rd January 2020 10:52pm
Tags
winter
,
sun
,
trees
