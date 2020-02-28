Sign up
Photo 1700
All About the Texture
Detail of a tree stump with some fungus. Taken a few days ago, before our latest dump of snow. By now this is all covered in white stuff.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
16th February 2020 2:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
wood
,
texture
,
fungus
