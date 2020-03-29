Previous
Next
Something Pink and Frilly by gardencat
Photo 1730

Something Pink and Frilly

Here is the last pink shot of rainbow March. Don't mean to be cliche but I still think of pink, first and foremost, as a feminine colour so seems appropriate to end with this soft, frosted, pink glass bottle from Guerlain.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise