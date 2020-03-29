Sign up
Photo 1730
Something Pink and Frilly
Here is the last pink shot of rainbow March. Don't mean to be cliche but I still think of pink, first and foremost, as a feminine colour so seems appropriate to end with this soft, frosted, pink glass bottle from Guerlain.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
2215
photos
53
followers
46
following
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
29th March 2020 12:24pm
Tags
glass
,
pink
,
rainbow2020
