Thinking, Wondering, Worrying... by gardencat
Photo 3134

Thinking, Wondering, Worrying...

At least that was the impression I got from the lady sitting on this bench, on a beautiful spring day.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
How about enjoying spring? I love this candid.
April 18th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice candid. Contemplating
April 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice candid - simply deep in thoughts !
April 18th, 2024  
