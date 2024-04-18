Sign up
Previous
Photo 3134
Thinking, Wondering, Worrying...
At least that was the impression I got from the lady sitting on this bench, on a beautiful spring day.
18th April 2024
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Shutterbug
ace
How about enjoying spring? I love this candid.
April 18th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice candid. Contemplating
April 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice candid - simply deep in thoughts !
April 18th, 2024
