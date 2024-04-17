Previous
Snail on the Path by gardencat
Photo 3133

Snail on the Path

After I finished taking a few pictures, I moved him over into the grass.It was a very small snail and quite likely to get stepped on right there in the path..
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
858% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This is wonderful in b&w. Love the texture in the shell!
April 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wonderful detail on the texture of the shell!
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise