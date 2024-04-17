Sign up
Previous
Photo 3133
Snail on the Path
After I finished taking a few pictures, I moved him over into the grass.It was a very small snail and quite likely to get stepped on right there in the path..
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
b&w
,
snail
,
path
LManning (Laura)
ace
This is wonderful in b&w. Love the texture in the shell!
April 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wonderful detail on the texture of the shell!
April 17th, 2024
