Previous
Photo 3132
Grackle, Between the Lines
A common grackle on a tree over at the park. You can see the tones of blue around his neck and on his shoulders but the feathers are not showing off their iridescence in this shot.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
spring
,
park
,
grackle
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2024
