Grackle, Between the Lines by gardencat
Photo 3132

Grackle, Between the Lines

A common grackle on a tree over at the park. You can see the tones of blue around his neck and on his shoulders but the feathers are not showing off their iridescence in this shot.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2024  
