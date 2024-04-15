Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3131
Making a Splash
A rambunctious robin having a lively time in the bird bath. He certainly seeeds to be enjoying himself!
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4066
photos
106
followers
49
following
857% complete
View this month »
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
Latest from all albums
699
3126
3127
3128
700
3129
3130
3131
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th April 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bath
,
spring
,
splash
,
robin
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful closeup of the bird. I like the orange breast color with the turquoise container also.
April 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! such a sweet capture , He seems to be very perky !!
April 15th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Oh, this is an absolutely delightful photo of this little guy!
April 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close