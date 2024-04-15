Previous
Making a Splash by gardencat
Making a Splash

A rambunctious robin having a lively time in the bird bath. He certainly seeeds to be enjoying himself!
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful closeup of the bird. I like the orange breast color with the turquoise container also.
April 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! such a sweet capture , He seems to be very perky !!
April 15th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Oh, this is an absolutely delightful photo of this little guy!
April 15th, 2024  
