Not This Spring

Out walking around my house again, looking for something orange for the last day of the March rainbow, I found this ball hockey ball in a corner of my lot, near the street. Doesn't look old enough to have been out all winter so I suspect that it got here a couple of weeks ago when we had a few warm days and the neighbourhood kids broke out their nets and sticks for street hockey. We shouldn't be seeing anymore of that this spring due to circumstances, sad times.