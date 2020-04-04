Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1735
Peony Seed Head
On day three of the 30 shot project I've got a shot of another seed head from my tree peony subject. I decided to go with a different processing and tried to give it a vintage look.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
See Photos On Popular Page here: Just trying to keep track of this link for myself.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
3rd April 2020 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redhead
,
peony
,
30-shot2020
